Kane Brown Responds To Producer’s Lawsuit

Kane Brown is being sued for breach of contract by producer Polow da Don, whose real name is Jamal Jones, claiming the singer cut him out of his eventual record deal with RCA Nashville.

In his suit, Jones claims he “discovered” Kane in 2015 and offered to produce new music for him, and they signed an exclusive agreement, but when Kane signed with RCA Nashville, and with UMG for publishing, he was pushed out.

Well, now Kane is responding to Jones’ lawsuit. In a counterclaim, lawyers argue that Jones "fraudulently induced Mr. Brown into signing a lopsided recording agreement in 2015 and repeatedly misled Mr. Brown and others to protect it,” adding that the agreement, “cost him millions and drastically limited his earning potential."

The lawyers also note that Jones never told Kane he had a pre-existing agreement that prevented him from shopping Kane to any other label other than Epic Records, who passed on the singer.

Jones is seeking unspecified damages from Kane, but the singer’s lawyers are now asking the court to dismiss Jones’ original suit.