Kane Brown Reveals Gender Of Baby

Kane Brown and wife Katelyn Jae are expecting their first child, and on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet the singer spilled the beans on the gender of their baby-to-be.

"We’re having a baby girl,” he told “The Ellen DeGeneres Show producer Andy Lassner. As for how ready he is for the baby, he insists he's "prepared," noting, "I’m not going to let the baby go — I’m going to hold on to [her] the whole time," adding, “I might be carrying the baby down the carpet with me next!”