Kane Brown Suspects He’ll Be A “Great Dad”

June 7, 2019
Kane Brown performs onstage during the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kane Brown and wife Katelyn Jae are expecting their first child this year, and Kane is certainly excited about being a dad. 

“I think I’m going to be a great dad,” he told “US Weekly” on the red carpet for the CMT Music Awards. “I love kids and I grew up with all females. I’m having a girl. So, I feel like I know most of it. Hopefully I don’t get surprised too much.”

Kane admits that he hasn’t “really had a father figure" himself, and because of that, “ I’m going to try and do everything that I can to be the best that I can be.”

And this kid is certainly going to get a lot of love. He shares, “I’m going to be the spoiler parent. [Jae will] probably be a spoiler too, but we’re going to have boundaries.”

