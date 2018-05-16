Kane Brown Is Talented Down to His Toes
Most country stars have hidden talents outside of music, but Kane Brown's might be the oddest. You never want to challenge him to a duel in Guitar Hero -- because he plays with his toes!
Kane Brown talks about playing Guitar Hero with his feet. “I can play Guitar Hero on Expert. One day, I was just like, ‘I’m gonna see if I can do it.’ I got bored, so I just started playing with my feet, and I got up to medium where I could play. But I have this foot phobia. So, my feet never touch the ground, like I always have socks on. So like, when you go to Hard, you gotta use two buttons. You can’t spread your toes, so I can’t go to Hard yet.”
Kane will likely get some Guitar Hero practice in on the bus while he's on the road with Chris Young for the next few months.