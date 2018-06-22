Kane Brown Is The Taylor Swift Of His Hometown

Kane Brown grew up in the small town of Chattanooga, Tennessee. He's since made the move to Nashville, but whenever he does get the chance to go back to his roots, he feels like a total celebrity.

Kane Brown talks about being recognized when he goes back home. “Man, when I go home, I kinda feel like a Taylor Swift. It’s like everybody recognizes my face. I guess it’s because I started on social media, and when I started on social media, you got your mutual friends. Everybody knows about you, so it’s awesome. I just love when people come up to me and say that they’re a fan. It’s so cool.”

Kane is out on the road with Chris Young an Brad Paisley this summer!