Kane Brown & Wife Reveal Baby-To-Be’s Name

Kane Brown and wife Katelyn are expecting a baby girl later this year and now they’ve revealed what they plan to name their daughter.

The couple recently celebrated Katelyn’s baby shower in Nashville, thrown by Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany, and they decided it was time to share their child’s name with the world.

“Officially announcing our baby’s name! KINGSLEY can’t wait for u to be here!!!” Kane shared on Instagram, with a picture of his wife holding a balloon with the baby’s name. “Thank you @jasonaldean and @brittanyaldean for throwing us this awesome baby shower love you guys!!!”