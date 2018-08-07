Keith Urban And Thomas Rhett Join “The Voice” As Celebrity Mentors

Season 15 of “The Voice” is set to debut next month on NBC and it looks like they’ve lined up some big name mentors to help guide this year’s contestants.

First off, CeeLo Green is set to return as an advisor to Adam Levine’steam. Green, of course, was one as one of the original coaches when the show premiered in 2011, but left in 2014 after four seasons.

Also on board for the upcoming season is Keith Urban, who will mentorBlake Shelton’s team, Thomas Rhett, who’ll do the same for Kelly Clarkson’s team, and Halsey, who has come on board to mentor Jennifer Hudson’s team.

"The Voice" premieres September 24th at 8pm on NBC.