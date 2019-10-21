Keith Urban Announces Las Vegas Residency

Keith Urban is the latest country star saying yes to Las Vegas. The singer just announced dates for his new Sin City residency, “Keith Urban Live – Las Vegas,” which will take place at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace next year.

So far the residency consists of 12 dates, kicking off January 10th, with shows also confirmed for April, July, August and November.

Check out the dates below. Tickets go on sale Friday.

January 2020: 10, 11, 17, 18

April 2020: 24, 25

July 2020: 10, 11

August 2020: 7, 8

November 2020: 20, 21

Keith’s latest single “We Were” was written by Eric Church, and now Eric is jumping on the tune. Keith teased a new take on “We Were” with Eric, dropping later today.