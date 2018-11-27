Keith Urban To Collab With Rapper Post Malone On Elvis NBC Special

NBC is planning to air a special celebrating Elvis Presley’s 1968 comeback special sometime next year, featuring a star-studded lineup that includes Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town and more. And it turns out, Keith performed a special collaboration during the show.

The singer tells E! News that he collaborated with rapper Post Malonefor the special. "He's the real deal," Keith shares. "He's so eclectic. So steeped in all kinds of music. I love him."