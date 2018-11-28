Keith Urban Covers Marshmello & Bastille

Keith Urban has proven time and time again that he can put his stamp on more than just country music. The latest proof is a cover of the Marshmello and Bastille hit “Happier,” which he covered for an appearance on Sydney, Australia’s “The Kyle & Jackie O Show.”

Keith performed a stripped-down acoustic version of the song, which impressed Marshmello. The DJ shared the video on Twitter, writing "Happier has gone urban," and gave his approval in the comment section of the YouTube clip. Check it out to the right.