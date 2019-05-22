Keith Urban Didn’t Know Eric Church Wrote “We Were” Until After He Recorded It

May 22, 2019
Keith Urban appears on the 52nd Annual CMA Awards

Keith Urban recently released the new single “We Were,” which was actually co-written by Eric Church, but he insists he didn’t record it “because it was a buddy of mine.” Shockingly, Keith had no idea Eric was behind it, and swears he recorded it just because “it’s a great song.” 

Keith says he didn’t know Eric had a hand in writing the song until he saw the lyric sheet for the tune, noting, “it was the first time I saw the three writers’ names and I saw Eric there, so I texted him right away to let him know I cut that song.” 

Eric wrote the tune with his frequent collaborators Ryan Tyndell and Jeff Hyde, with Keith noting, “they have good chemistry.” He adds of Eric, “has such a knack for storytelling anyway and choosing images and lyrics that they seem like a thousand people must have used them before, and yet they’re completely original.” 

