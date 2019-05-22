Keith Urban Didn’t Know Eric Church Wrote “We Were” Until After He Recorded It

Keith Urban recently released the new single “We Were,” which was actually co-written by Eric Church, but he insists he didn’t record it “because it was a buddy of mine.” Shockingly, Keith had no idea Eric was behind it, and swears he recorded it just because “it’s a great song.”

Keith says he didn’t know Eric had a hand in writing the song until he saw the lyric sheet for the tune, noting, “it was the first time I saw the three writers’ names and I saw Eric there, so I texted him right away to let him know I cut that song.”

Eric wrote the tune with his frequent collaborators Ryan Tyndell and Jeff Hyde, with Keith noting, “they have good chemistry.” He adds of Eric, “has such a knack for storytelling anyway and choosing images and lyrics that they seem like a thousand people must have used them before, and yet they’re completely original.”