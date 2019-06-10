Keith Urban Joins Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X For CMA Fest Performance Of 'Old Town Road'

Keith Urban joined surprise guest Lil Nas X along with Billy Ray Cyrus during Saturday (June 8th) night's performance of "Old Town Road" at Nissan Stadium during CMA Music Festival. Keith did his own version of the history-making song which he shared on Instagram and apparently it got Lil Nas' attention. Last night (Sunday, June 9th), he told us, "I just loved the song when I heard it. I loved the record, too, you know? They're sometimes very separate things, the song to a record, but I just loved it and wanted to do my little cover version of it on my gango and from that very spontaneous moment Nas saw the piece that I did and really loved it apparently and next thing I know I playing with them last night."

-- A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Apr 13, 2019 at 4:28pm PDT