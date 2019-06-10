Keith Urban Joins Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X For CMA Fest Performance Of 'Old Town Road'

June 10, 2019
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald in the morning

© Adam Lau/News Sentinel

Keith Urban joined surprise guest Lil Nas X along with Billy Ray Cyrus during Saturday (June 8th) night's performance of "Old Town Road" at Nissan Stadium during CMA Music Festival. Keith did his own version of the history-making song which he shared on Instagram and apparently it got Lil Nas' attention. Last night (Sunday, June 9th), he told us, "I just loved the song when I heard it. I loved the record, too, you know? They're sometimes very separate things, the song to a record, but I just loved it and wanted to do my little cover version of it on my gango and from that very spontaneous moment Nas saw the piece that I did and really loved it apparently and next thing I know I playing with them last night."

 

--

A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on

 

Tags: 
Keith Urban
Lil Nas X
billy ray cyrus
Old Town Road
CMA Fest

Recent Podcast Audio
Walk. Ride. Rodeo. - Rob and Holly talk to the inspiration behind the movie WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Get An Update On Lil Grey From The Howell Nature Center WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk With Kelsea Ballerini WYCDFM: On-Demand
Rachael And Grunwald Talk With Lady Antebellum On Their New Single WYCDFM: On-Demand
Rachael and Grunwald Talk To Chief Ellsworth About The True Meaning Of Memorial Day WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Ask Alexa: Mother's Day Edition WYCDFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes