Keith Urban Pays Tribute To Artists We Lost In 2018

January 02, 2019

The Bottom Line: Keith performs medley of songs by artists who died last year

The Full Story:

Keith Urban headlined Nashville’s free New Year’s Eve concert again this year, and again took time out of his set to pay tribute to the artists we lost in 2018.

Keith performed a medley featuring songs from those artists, including Aretha Franklin’s “Respect,” The Cranberries’ “Zombie,” for Dolores O’Riordan, Roy Clark’s “Rolling In My Sweet Baby’s Arms,” Avicii’s“Wake Me Up,” and Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Albama,” in honor of Ed King.