Keith Urban Playing NHL’s Outdoor Game

Keith Urban is set to take the ice later this month. Well, not really but he will be performing during the first intermission of this year’s Stadium Series outdoor game, taking place in Philadelphia. The game, between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers, is set for February 23rd.

“We’re thrilled that these artists are now considering our events to be of the highest level and incredible exposure for them,” NHL chief content officer Steve Mayer shares. “Keith really has fallen in love with the game, fallen in love with hockey, thinks this is a really cool opportunity and wants to work with us more and more promoting the game.”

This isn’t the first time Keith has performed for an NHL game. In 2017 he sang the National Anthem before a Predators’ playoff game.