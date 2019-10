As you may know, Eric Church actually wrote the smash hit "We Were", sung by Keith Urban. Keith just released a brand new version of the song now featuring Eric Church. "We Were" has entered the top 10 Billboard Country Airplay chart, as Keith's 40th time in the top 10. The re-release of this song with Eric Church comes not far after Urban announced his first Las Vegas residency next year!

Video of Keith Urban - We Were (Audio) ft. Eric Church