Keith Urban Releasing Two Classic Albums On Vinyl

Keith Urban is celebrating two big anniversaries with special album reissues. The singer will release 1999’s “Keith Urban” and 2009’s “Defying Gravity” on vinyl September 13th.

“Keith Urban” was Keith's first-ever platinum-selling album, and it's celebrating its 20th anniversary. It will be released in standard weight black vinyl for the first time, and will also be released on limited-edition lavender vinyl.

Meanwhile, “Defying Gravity,” Keith’s first number one album, is celebrating its 10th anniversary, will also be released in standard black vinyl, as well as limited-edition white vinyl.