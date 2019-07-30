Keith Urban’s Daughters Voice Characters In “The Angry Birds Movie 2”

Keith Urban’s daughters are ready to make their big screen debut. “People” reports that Sunday and Faith Urban, Keith’s daughters with wife Nicole Kidman, voice characters in the upcoming “The Angry Birds Movie 2.”

Both girls are heard in a just-released clip of the film, playing baby birds who are attacked by the green piggies. Other celebrity offspring lending their voice to the film include Gal Gadot’s daughter Alma Varsano and Viola Davis’ daughter Genesis Tennon.

“The Angry Birds Movie 2,” featuring the voices of Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones and Bill Hader, opens August 14th.