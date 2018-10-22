Keith Urban Serenades Sick Fan In Hospital

If we didn’t already know Keith Urban appreciates his fans, he just proved it once again. Just hours before he took the stage at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio, last week, Keith paid a visit to a very special fan, Marissa English, who is receiving treatment at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center.

The 25-year-old really wanted to see Keith in concert but she’s currently being treated for a variety of conditions including an inoperable cyst on her brain, cerebral palsy and severe scoliosis. Her condition has been declining so much that she couldn’t even leave her bed. So instead of going to Keith, Keith came to Marissa.

Keith learned of Marissa’s condition thanks to a social media campaign started by nurses at the hospital. Not only did he pay a visit to Marissa, but he serenaded her with “Blue Ain’t Your Color” and kissed her on the cheek. “The visit was truly amazing,” mom Marlise Matthews told “Today.” “Keith was so compassionate with her. He held her hand while he talked to her and sang to her.”

Keith also invited Marissa’s family, and her ICU nurse to the show, which he dedicated to his “biggest fan Marissa.” “It was so emotional,” Matthews shared. “The whole venue broke out in applause. … A lot of tears from everyone there.”

Check out the heartwarming video here: https://www.facebook.com/brock.stoller/videos/vb.1148683692/10214677765634983/?type=2&video_source=user_video_tab

https://www.facebook.com/marlise.stollermatthews/posts/2224115170945716