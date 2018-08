Keith Urban has always been open about his struggles with substance abuse, and he has some sage advice for Demi Lovato, who is currently hospitalized after suffering a drug overdose.

“I don’t know anything about her personally,” Keith tells Australia’s “Today Extra,” although he says he’d tell her, “Just [to have] good people around her and a willingness to want to live a different way if that’s what she wants to do. It’s all up to her.”