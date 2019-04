A lot of people have very strong feelings about Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road,” and it seems Keith Urban has let everyone know how he feels with a simple video clip.

The ACM Entertainer of the Year just shared a snippet of him performing the track on a banjo, captioning it with the rock fingers emoji.

As for how Lil Nas X feels about Keith’s post; he re-tweeted it with the note "amazing fr!”