Kelly Clarkson And Blake Shelton Have A “Voice” Side Bet

It’s no secret that the judges on “The Voice” are competitive, and are so confident that one of their team members will win that they’ll place side bets with each other. Well apparently Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarksonhave one going, and it’s kinda making us hope Kelly comes out victorious.

"We made a bet. He has to call me Queen Kelly Clarkson," Kelly shares in outtakes from the show "Like, 'Yes, queen. No, queen.'"

So far there’s no word on what Kelly has to call Blake should he win.