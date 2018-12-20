Kelly Clarkson Doesn’t Want Her Kids Following In Her Footsteps

Kelly Clarkson has already proven she’s a good mentor for aspiring singers with back-to-back wins on "The Voice” in her first two seasons on the show, but don’t expect her to be playing the same role for her two kids. While doing press following this week’s big finale, where her contestant ChevelShepherd won, Kelly insisted that she’d rather not see either of her children have a career in music.

“I seriously hope they are tone deaf,” she joked. “I get so excited and I’m afraid of what kind of mom I would be,” adding, “I think I would be my mom … She would be like, ‘I have heard better but it was solid!'”

As for what she would like to see her kids doing, Kelly shared, “I hope they are teachers or doctors or something,” adding about music, “It’s a hard industry.”