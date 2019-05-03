Kelly Clarkson Had Appendix Removed Hours After BBMAs
May 3, 2019
Kelly Clarkson did a great job hosting the Billboard Music Award but it’s even better when you learn that she was actually suffering from appendicitis during the show.
“Entertainment Tonight” reports that the singer was actually in pain all week, and finally had to have her appendix removed yesterday, just hours after completing her hosting duties, which included two performances.
The site says she flew to Los Angeles immediately after the show for the procedure, and is now home resting.