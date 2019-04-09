Kelly Clarkson Mistaken For Seat Filler At ACM Awards

Kelly Clarkson is one of the biggest names in showbiz these days, but apparently there are some people out there who have no idea who she is. The singer revealed on Twitter that despite performing two songs on this weekend’s ACM Awards, she was actually mistaken for a seat filler during the show.

“The greatest thing by far that happened to me tonight was being asked to move because some guy thought I was a seat-filler at the ACM’s tonight,” she tweeted, alongside a laughing emoji and the hashtag, “#CantWinEmAll.” She added, “it made my night because he was so serious, and I just politely said no hahaha!!”

Kelly was actually a very busy camper during the show. She performed “Keeping Score” with Dan + Shay, and also joined Jason Aldean for “Don’t You Wanna Stay.”