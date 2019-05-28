Kelly Clarkson Sings The Anthem At Indy 500

It was almost a really embarrassing moment for Kelly Clarksonat the Indianapolis 500 over the weekend.

Kelly nearly took a fall at the Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday before her performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner." It appeared that her ankle buckles in her black platform heels while walking down a red carpet. She nearly fell forward before catching herself and recovering like a true champ.

She also raised both hands in the air and bowed to let everyone know she was OK and then commented on Twitter about the misstep saying, "Best part of my day is always revealing to people that might not know how utterly not cool I am. That damn crack was hidden by the carpet man!"

This was the third time she has sung "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the Indy 500, following last year's performance and a 2011 duet with Seal.