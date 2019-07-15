Kelly Clarkson Wants Taylor Swift To Re-Record Her Old Albums

Taylor Swift is furious that Scooter Braun now owns her masters, but Kelly Clarkson has a suggestion that would allow Taylor to possibly get the upper hand, although it will involve a lot of work.

Kelly took to social media over the weekend suggesting that Taylor re-record all of her old albums and re-release them. “@taylorswift13 just a thought, you should go in and re-record all the songs that you don’t own the masters on exactly how you did them but put brand new art and some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions,” Kelly shared. “I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point.”

So far Taylor hasn’t commented on the post, but we bet there are plenty of fans who’d buy the re-recorded records.