Kelly Clarkson Is Working On Listening For Talk Show

Kelly Clarkson is getting her own talk show, and during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” she admits there’s one major thing she needs to work on before she becomes the next Oprah.

“I do need to learn, and I have literally been watching, like, I’ve seen your show, tons of it, but I watch all your episodes and Oprah’s and everyone’s 'cause I’m like, ‘How do I listen?’” she shares. “‘Cause I was not good at listening.”

Her team has even been forced into sending her reminders that she needs to stop talking during interviews. She notes, “I literally had Alex [Duda], who’s producing the show, I literally had her… draw an airplane on a big giant card and, like, ‘Land it.’ 'Cause I don’t shut up.”

Although so far “The Kelly Clarkson Show” doesn’t have a release date, it is expected to debut in the fall.