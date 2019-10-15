Kelsea Ballerini To Be Honored With Nashville Symphony Harmony Award

Kelsea Ballerini will be honored with the Nashville Symphony Harmony Award, which recognizes “individuals who exemplify the harmonious spirit of Nashville’s music community.”

Past Harmony Award winners include Miranda Lambert, Lyle Lovett, Martina McBride, Brad Paisley, Dolly Parton, LeAnn Rimes, Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Trisha Yearwood and more.

Kelsea will perform, and receive her honor at the 35th annual Symphony Ball, set for December 14th at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

Kelsea gave fans a little update about her upcoming album in a new post on Instagram. “...just missing tour & all of you and wanted to tell you that I am having so much fun making this next album,” she writes. “from writing the songs to helping bring them to life in studio with my friends, it is every piece of me.” She adds, “thank you for being so patient. I promise I am working with everything I have to make this perfect and honest and a real growth as an artist and songwriter.” She also revealed that she’s shooting a music video today “for one of my favorites on the album that will be just for you and very soon.”