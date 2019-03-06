Kelsea Ballerini To Become Newest Opry Member

Kelsea Ballerini has been invited to become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry! She was surprised with the invitation on March 5th's Opry, where Little Big Town did the honors, turning the invite into a song.

Afterward Kelsea tweeted, "Absolutely unreal. I’ll post more when I have the words, but @opry I love you so much and you will forever be my family."

At press time, no official Opry induction date had been announced.