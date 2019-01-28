Kelsea Ballerini Dances In Bathroom As She Celebrates Start Of Kelly Clarkson’s Tour

Kelly Clarkson kicked off her latest tour this past weekend, featuring special guest Kelsea Ballerini, and it certainly seems Kelsea was excited about it. The singer shared her joy with a video of herself in the bathroom singing Kelly’s “Since U Been Gone” into her hairbrush.

“Things that haven’t changed since I was 12: my terrible dancing and my extreme love for @kellyclarkson,” she writes. “TONIGHT I GET TO START TOUR WITH HER. so here’s a video of me channeling my 12 year old self again because I am just.” She ends it with a series of emojis, including a heart, clapping hands and more.