Kelsea Ballerini Inducted Into The Grand Ole Opry

Kelsea Ballerini is the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry. The singer was inducted into the prestigious institution earlier this week, with Carrie Underwood on hand to do the honors.

“You have accomplished so much in your career and you no doubt will accomplish infinite amounts more in your career and in your life: awards and number ones and sales and tours and fans, and just all of it,” Carrie shared “This is better than all of that. The Opry has been and will always be here, the heart and soul of country music and family. You are in it.”

Kelsea fought back tears as she accepted the honor, sharing, “It’s so nice and comforting to know that no matter where life takes me and no matter if the radio stops playing me tomorrow — whatever happens that I can always come here and I can always play country music.”