Kelsea Ballerini Loves Kelly Clarkson’s Cover Of “Miss Me More”

Kelly Clarkson’s latest Kellyoke segment of her talk show had her covering Kelsea Ballerini’s “Miss Me More,” since Kelsea was a guest on the show yesterday, and let’s just say Kelsea was impressed.

“welp, that’s it for me folks. #shetooktheoctave, Kelsea shared on Instagram. “@kellyclarkson I love you and loved being on your show...especially this part!”