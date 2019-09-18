Kelsea Ballerini Loves Kelly Clarkson’s Cover Of “Miss Me More”
Kelly Clarkson’s latest Kellyoke segment of her talk show had her covering Kelsea Ballerini’s “Miss Me More,” since Kelsea was a guest on the show yesterday, and let’s just say Kelsea was impressed.
“welp, that’s it for me folks. #shetooktheoctave, Kelsea shared on Instagram. “@kellyclarkson I love you and loved being on your show...especially this part!”
