Kelsea Ballerini Loves Kelly Clarkson’s Cover Of “Miss Me More”

September 18, 2019
Kelly Clarkson’s latest Kellyoke segment of her talk show had her covering Kelsea Ballerini’s “Miss Me More,” since Kelsea was a guest on the show yesterday, and let’s just say Kelsea was impressed.

“welp, that’s it for me folks. #shetooktheoctave, Kelsea shared on Instagram. “@kellyclarkson I love you and loved being on your show...especially this part!”

 

welp, that’s it for me folks. #shetooktheoctave ------❤️ @kellyclarkson I love you and loved being on your show...especially this part!

