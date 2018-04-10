Kelsea Ballerini Mourns The Loss Of Her Grandmother
April 10, 2018
Kelsea Ballerini is mourning the loss of her grandmother. “Lost my mother’s mother earlier this week," she wrote on Instagram, featuring video of a candle burning.
The post adds, “was a tough one to process, so I did as I do...,” suggesting the song heard in the clip was written about her grandmother. In it Kelsea is heard singing, “my mother’s mother, God she was stubborn, yeah maybe that’s where I got it from.”
lost my mother’s mother earlier this week. was a tough one to process, so I did as I do...
A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on