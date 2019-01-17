Kelsea Ballerini releases Spotify Singles including her current chart-rising hit, “Miss Me More” and a new take on Shawn Mendes’ pop smash, “Lost In Japan.” The Spotify Singles, which were recorded in Nashville at Sound Stage Studios, are available now.

Kelsea said, “When Shawn’s record came out, “Lost In Japan” immediately was my favorite. I love the soft, flirty nature of the lyrics and thought it would be fun to put a stripped, country feel to it.”

Kelsea sits in the Top 25 at country radio with “Miss Me More,” which has earned over 50 million streams globally. The song is featured on her sophomore album, Unapologetically, which also received a nomination for Best Country Album at the upcoming 61st Grammy Awards.

Next week, Kelsea hits the road with Kelly Clarkson to kick off the pop star's Meaning of Life tour beginning on January 24th in Oakland, CA.