Kelsea Ballerini Shuts Down Troll

Don't mess with Kelsea Ballerini on the internet. She showed a troll who's boss when an Instagram user took a shot at her physical appearance. Kelsea shared a screenshot of what happened when one Instagram user decided to tell her to "lose some weight."

After performing her hit song “This Feeling,” alongside the Chainsmokers at last weeks Victoria Secret fashion show, she took to her Instagram to post a few pictures of the experience, following those posts up with snaps of her eating pasta after the show. While the photos inspired most people to comment on how great she was, someone thought it would be a good idea to make a comment about her appearance and Kelsea immediately shut that person down.

Kelsea took the high road, responding with a thoughtful and inspiring message.