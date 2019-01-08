Kenny Chesney Adds Spiced Rum To Blue Chair Bay Collection

Kenny Chesney will add to his collection of Blue Chair Bay Rum with the introduction of its 10th flavor in just over five years with Spiced Rum, hitting store shelves in February.

Kenny said, “I drink Spiced Rum year-round. It’s got everything the best rum and flavored spirits do, but it’s also a little more complicated in terms of how much you can do with it. All of our flavors are great, which allows you to mix up all kinds of amazing cocktails. Lord knows, I have! But when you factor in all the different things you can do with Spiced, from drinking it on the rocks to creating cocktails with mixers, it surprises you. When we started Blue Chair Bay, I wanted to give everyone their favorite and a lot of options, so we worked to give customers the full flavor wheel of the islands. Now that we’ve created all these awesome natural flavors, we wanted to make sure we added Spiced Rum. I hope my fans will love it as much as I do.”

Blue Chair Bay returns as the presenting sponsor for Kenny's Songs for the Saints 2019 tour, which kicks off on April 4th at Louisville, Kentucky’s KFC Yum! Center.