Kenny Chesney Injured At Show In Kansas City

Kenny Chesney seems to have injured himself during his concert on Saturday (July 14th) at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, but it didn't keep him from finishing the show. According to reports, Kenny was leaping around the massive stage when he appeared to hurt his knee or ankle. According to The Kansas City Star, the superstar "periodically doubled over in pain and gamely hobbled about in a small radius at the end of the stage’s walkway for the last hour of the show." No official explanation for the injury has been provided yet.

Had the best time at the @kennychesney show!!! #KCinKC #triparoundthesuntour2018 And yes that’s kenny taking my license plate I gave him! It was personalized and said KC NSN ❤️❤️❤️ @Q104KC @AliQ104 pic.twitter.com/ma8P44iJRd — Heather Jean Montgomery (@Heather_Jean71) July 15, 2018

The concert also featured performances by Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and Brandon Lay.