Kenny Chesney Pays Tribute To The Virgin Islands In Song

Kenny Chesney has just dropped another song from his upcoming album “Songs for the Saints,” which will be released July 27th. The latest is the album’s title track, which is a song he wrote for the Virgin Islands, which was devastated by Hurricane Irma in September.

“Knowing where to start with this album was hard, and easy, because this is the song that holds everything together,” Kenny, who owns a home in the Caribbean, shared on social media. “It’s a tribute to those islands and their unstoppable spirit.”