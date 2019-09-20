Kenny Chesney To Receive Artist Humanitarian Award

Kenny Chesney has been chosen to receive the 2020 Artist Humanitarian at next year’s Country Radio Seminar’s kick off luncheon. Kenny is being recognized for his many humanitarian efforts, including his Love for Love City Foundation, which was created to help rebuild St. John following Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.

“I was raised to lend a hand where I could, but also to reach out quietly and keep the focus on the people who need the help,” Kenny shared in a statement. “I’ve always tried to do the right thing where I could, but this award really belongs to all the people I’ve met over the years who are rebuilding their lives, their homes, their world…my award is getting to be inspired by what these people have accomplished.”

Previous Artist Humanitarian Award honorees include Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood and more.