KFC Spoofs Netflix’s “Bird Box” Movie

KFC Singapore has found a clever way to spoof the new hit Netflix movie “Bird Box.” The thriller stars Sandra Bullock and the fast-food chain tweaked a photo of the actress from the movie to include a little product placement. Without spoiling too much about the movie, characters in it keep a “bird box” of live birds, but KFC Singapore’s tweet shows the actress holding a bucket of the Colonel’s finest, with the caption, “The only #BirdBox you need.” Lots of folks might not be able to make it through this frightening movie, but KFC didn’t chicken out with their parody.