Kid Breaks Record For Solving Rubik's Cube With His Feet

We all would like to be known for something. That's why being in the Guinness Book of World Records is so popular. And for one teenage boy in New York, the Rubik's Cube is what he's known for. Daniel Rose-Levine holds the Guinness World Record for solving a Rubik’s cube, with his feet.

He can do it in 16.9 seconds, which is about as long as it takes some people to put on shoes and lace them up. The current world record for solving by hand is 3.47 seconds, held byYusheng Du from China.

This coming Saturday, he welcomes anyone to try and unseat him as the world record holder at the New York City Math Festival. Turns out that he's not at all worried that anyone can beat him. “The only way someone can beat me is if I mess up or get extremely unlucky.”

Rose-Levine first mastered the cube, using his hands, at age 11 and taught himself by watching YouTube all day. He's so good at it that he even has a sponsor who pays for him to travel to different tournaments.

If you think you can beat his record by solving the Rubik's Cube with your feet, you can travel to New York this Saturday and challenge him.