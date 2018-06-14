Kid Rock Apologizes For Fake Senate Run

Kid Rock has some regrets about his fake Senate run, which turned out to be a publicity stunt for his latest album. After creating a “Kid Rock for Senate” website, and selling merchandise, he finally admitted in October it was all a sham.

While out stumping for Republican Senate hopeful John James at a rally Tuesday night in Michigan, Rock apologized for the whole thing, admitting that while he thought it was all "fun and games,” he wound up letting down his supporters.

“You know, I was hearing from the White House weekly," he said. "There were governors and senators that endorsed me. There were people that wrote me letters from all over ... So to those people, I apologize."

Later Rock added, "I hope you’ll accept that apology, and I hope you’ll also trust me when I say I’m 100% here to endorse and do everything I can to make sure John James gets into the U.S. Senate."