Kid Rock Selling Childhood Home For Big Bucks

Despite his efforts to portray himself as a down-home, country boy man of the people, Kid Rock did not exactly grow up in a trailer park as he hinted in his 1998 song "Cowboy." Rock's childhood home, a five-bedroom 5,660-square-foot mansion on a five-and-a-half acre estate, is up for sale now.

The house was built in 1972 when Rock was one year old. Among its many amenities, it boasts a five-car garage, partly finished walkout basement, guest house, three-stall horse barn, tennis court and a pool, all renovated and sitting on a panoramic parcel of land.

The house has been put up for $600,000 and is being offered in "as is" condition. It's located in Macomb County.

Although his own father was the wealthy owner of multiple car dealerships, Rock once told us that he wanted to instill the value of money in his own now-grown son: "I tell my son, I'm like, you know, 'Make no mistake, you know, I've made a lot of money and I know your friends all tell you I'm rich -- and I am. You're not. If I cut you a check right now that'd be doing you a disservice. You've got to go out and take hold of this world and go through some of the hardships and try and find your way and, you know, pay your own bills, your cellphone, your car, get an apartment and, you know, get yourself started, and I'm your biggest fan.'"

Kid Rock's latest studio album, Sweet Southern Sugar, was released last year. He begins a new two-month tour this Friday (August 3rd) in Bangor, Maine.