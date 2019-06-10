Kid Tells Woman Off For Having Her Bare Feet Out On Plane

Toddlers don't have filters. Four-year-old Rodney Small was traveling with his dad Darryl from Orlando to Houston on May 16th, when Rodney spotted a set of bare feet poking out from behind his seat. His dad took a video of him frowning into the camera and saying "There's some stinky feet behind me." Darryl said he was filming in hopes of getting his son's reaction at take-off when he caught that line instead. He also caught the moment his son leaned around and asked the woman behind him why her feet were there, and the woman quickly removes them from the back of his arm-rest. Darryl says after his recording ended the woman leaned forward to apologize to them both, but insists there were no hard feelings for the remainder of the flight.