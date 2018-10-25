Lady Antebellum Announce Las Vegas Residency

Lady Antebellum is heading to Las Vegas. The band just announced dates for their first Vegas residency, “Our Kind of Vegas,” kicking off February 8th at the Palms Casino Resort’s Pearl Concert Theater.

“Las Vegas has always been a special place for us both personally and as a band,” Hillary Scott shares. “I’ve celebrated my birthday in Vegas and we won our first award ever as Lady A at the ACM Awards. So, we are looking forward to making it our second home, bringing along some of our friends from Nashville and creating a show unlike we’ve ever put together before.”

The band has confirmed dates in February, March and August, with tickets set to go on sale November 2nd at 10 am. Check out the announced dates below and click here for more info, plus check out their video announcement to the right.

February 8, 9, 13, 15, 16

May 10, 11, 15, 17, 18

August 23, 24, 28, 30, 31