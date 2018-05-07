Lady Antebellum Mess Up National Anthem At Predators Game

Lady Antebellum showed their support for the Nashville Predators by performing the National Anthem before game five of the playoffs this weekend, but the usually flawless group had a little bit of a misstep.

Video of Lady Antebellum sing Star Spangled Banner ahead of Game 5

Believe it or not, the group had a little flub during their performance, with Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood singing different verses at one point. The group later took to social media to explain the mistake, noting, “Welp. We’re human too y’all We’re still rooting for ya Preds!”