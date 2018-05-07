Lady Antebellum Mess Up National Anthem At Predators Game
May 7, 2018
Lady Antebellum showed their support for the Nashville Predators by performing the National Anthem before game five of the playoffs this weekend, but the usually flawless group had a little bit of a misstep.
Believe it or not, the group had a little flub during their performance, with Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood singing different verses at one point. The group later took to social media to explain the mistake, noting, “Welp. We’re human too y’all We’re still rooting for ya Preds!”
Welp. We’re human too y’all --♂️--♀️--♂️ We’re still rooting for ya Preds!!! #smashville pic.twitter.com/0fWw5EqV8R— Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) May 6, 2018