Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Lady Antebellum Mess Up National Anthem At Predators Game

May 7, 2018
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald in the morning

Lady Antebellum showed their support for the Nashville Predators by performing the National Anthem before game five of the playoffs this weekend, but the usually flawless group had a little bit of a misstep.

Believe it or not, the group had a little flub during their performance, with Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood singing different verses at one point. The group later took to social media to explain the mistake, noting, “Welp. We’re human too y’all We’re still rooting for ya Preds!”

Tags: 
Lady Antebellum
national anthem
NHL
Nashville Predators