Lady Antebellum's Latest Hit Reminds Them Of 'Need You Now'

Lady Antebellum is racing up the charts with their brand new single, "What If I Never Get Over You," which is the debut release from their upcoming album. Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott trade vocals on the duet, which came to Charles from one of the trio's frequent songwriting collaborators, Laura Veltz. He tells us, "She sent over this song called ‘What If I Never Get Over You,' and it had Ryan Hurd singing on it and I immediately just gravitated towards it, and I sent it to Dave (Haywood) and Hillary. There was something about the sound of it that reminds me a lot of ‘Need You Now,’ and we’ve been kind of chasing that song for our whole career it feels like, and it felt like perfect timing that, you know, we haven’t put out one of those kind of longing desperation duets in a while, but once we recorded it, it just really became apparent that it was a great first single statement that we wanted to make.”

Lady A's new album will be released later this year.