Lauren Alaina Confirms Relationship With Comedian John Crist

Lauren Alaina ended her engagement to Alex Hopkins just four months ago, and she already has a new man in her life. The singer revealed on “The Bobby Bones Show” that she is dating Christian comedian John Crist.

“This is my boyfriend,” Lauren shared as Crist sat down to join her for the interview. She said they met after “I responded to one of his Instagram videos,” although Crist admits he didn’t know who she was at first. “I didn’t want to be like, ‘Who are you?’ so I looked up her Wikipedia page,” he said.

The couple has an 11-year-age difference and Crist admits it can sometimes get awkward. “I’m 35, her mom is 45, and she’s 24 … so I’m closer to her mom’s age than her,” he said. “When she and her mom are arguing about stuff I’m literally in the middle like, ‘Actually your mom makes some good points.’”