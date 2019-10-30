Lauren Alaina May Keep Dancing Once “DWTS” Is Over

Lauren Alaina has been dropping the pounds since she started “Dancing with the Stars” and it sounds like she hopes to keep it up once the show is over.

“I am getting muscles all over the place,” she tells “Us Weekly.” “I might join a dance class in Nashville that is a lot less intense [after the show ends] because I would really like to stop breaking things, but I am enjoying it! …It is a lot of hard work, but it is worth it.”

Speaking of "breaking things," Lauren could do without is the injuries, and apparently she’s had a lot of them since starting the show. She revealed on the show that she not only fractured a rib, she injured three others during her time on the show.