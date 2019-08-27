Lauren Alaina Postpones Tour For “Dancing With The Stars”

Lauren has signed on to appear on “Dancing with the Stars” this season, and because of the show’s schedule she’s been forced to push back her “That Girl Was Me Tour.”

“This was THE hardest decision ever, but my team and I have decided to postpone the #ThatGirlWasMeTour to do 'Dancing With The Stars',” she shares in Instagram “After talking to a few of my friends who have been on the show, I realized I couldn’t give the show and the tour 100%.” She adds, “I always want to deliver the best performances I can, so we have moved the tour to early next year.”

The trek was initially supposed to kick off September 14th in Columbia, Missouri, but it will now launch January 15th and 16th in Nashville, Tennessee. Dates are confirmed through February 8th in Atlanta, Georgia, although she promises more dates will be announced.